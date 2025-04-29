Stagecoach bus strikes suspended after legal threat

Strikes on Stagecoach bus routes in the south and west of Scotland have been suspended after the company was threatened with legal action.

Dates had been set for strikes on May 2, 6, 9, 12, 16, 19 and 23, which Stagecoach said would “cause disruption”, after a total of 98% of Unite members employed by the bus operator’s west of Scotland region voted for industrial action.

Unite previously said that despite talks with Stagecoach, an adequately improved pay rise has not been put to drivers operating from depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan, Dumfries, Kilmarnock and Stranraer, and a 4% increase had been rejected by vote.

The union threatened legal action against Stagecoach, after the bus company threatened to cancel drivers’ annual leave entitlement during the strike dates.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Scotland said it was “necessary” due to “increasing sickness levels and the importance of providing dependable services to our customers”.

A spokesperson added: “Any drivers affected have been given more notice than legally required. The company reserves the right to cancel leave to ensure it meets its service delivery obligations to keep the communities it serves connected.”

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional co-ordinator, said: “Unite can confirm that the forthcoming strike action involving over 500 drivers at Stagecoach West Scotland is suspended.

“Following our threat to seek an interim interdict against the company on the grounds of preventing discrimination against our members for trade union activities, the company has now withdrawn their threat of cancelling the drivers’ annual leave entitlement.

“Unite remains utterly focused on getting our members a fairer pay offer from Stagecoach West Scotland, and we are always ready to negotiate a resolution to the pay dispute on this basis.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Following the suspension of all notified strike dates by Unite, we can confirm that our network of services will continue to operate to their full timetable, including on May 2 and May 6.

“We welcome Unite’s commitment to return to talks, and we remain dedicated to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement – one that supports our employees while ensuring the long-term viability of our services across West Scotland.”