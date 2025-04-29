Police hunt for suspect after fatal stabbing

A manhunt is under way after a 39-year-old was stabbed to death in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Maple Close, Mitcham, at 7.30pm on Monday along with the ambulance service.

The victim was taken to hospital but died there.

Police are “making urgent inquiries” to find the suspected attacker, who is believed to have known the victim.

The Met have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

Pastor El Safo, 50, who lives nearby, said: “It’s a very quiet area. I’ve lived here for more than 15 years and have never seen anything like this. It’s really unfortunate and has caused a lot of panic.”

The victim lived in the road with his family and had become involved in an argument with a man who is known to sometimes visit the area, Mr Safo told the PA news agency.

His son was “horrified” when he saw paramedics trying to save the victim in front of their house, and the rest of the family were escorted through police cordons when they returned home on Monday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said: “The victim’s loved ones are being supported by specially trained officers.

“They have our deepest sympathies following this terrible loss.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 6812/28APR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.