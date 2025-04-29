Hosting Open at Trump golf course is up to the organisers, says Downing Street

The venue for the 2028 Open championship is up to the organisers, Downing Street has said amid reports Donald Trump has pressed for it to be hosted at his Scottish golf course.

Whitehall officials have reportedly discussed the possibility of staging the tournament at Turnberry, South Ayrshire, with the R&A following repeated requests from the US president.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not deny that officials had spoken to the R&A about the venue for the 2028 tournament, but insisted it was not a decision for the Government.

A view towards Turnberry Lighthouse and Ailsa Craig from the King Robert the Bruce golf course at Trump Turnberry, Ayrshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “It’s clearly right and proper and usual for Government to engage with organisers of major sporting events as part of the business of government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on.”