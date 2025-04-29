Government unveils plans to expand options for home heating grants

Households will be able to choose from more options to upgrade their home heating systems with the help of Government grants, under new proposals.

The Government said its boiler upgrade scheme, which offers up to £7,500 off the cost of heat pumps, could be expanded to include other technologies, such as air-to-air heat pumps and heat batteries.

Ministers are also looking at new purchase and ownership models to spread the cost of a heat pump over several years or give households the opportunity to lease one for a monthly fee.

Launching a consultation on the plans on Wednesday, ministers said they aim to give people who want to shift to low-carbon heating the opportunity to choose what works best for them.

Heat pumps, which use electricity to draw heat from the air or ground to warm homes and provide hot water, are seen as a key technology in replacing gas boilers to reduce climate emissions from homes as well as cutting household bills.

They have been growing in popularity with a record 4,028 applications received in March – up 88% on the same month last year, according to Government figures.

But the upfront cost remains a major barrier to uptake, a recent Heating Trades Network survey found.

To help drive the home heating transition, the Government also set out plans to train up to 18,000 more home retrofitters to install heat pumps, insulation, solar panels and heat networks.

Elsewhere it awarded climate technology firm Copeland £4.6 million to expand its manufacturing by 240,000 compressors – a key component of heat pumps.

Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Following a record-breaking month for applications to our Boiler Upgrade Scheme, we are now proposing to give working families more choice and flexibility to pick the low-carbon upgrades that work best for them.”

Charlotte Lee, chief executive of the Heat Pump Association, said: “Following a record year for UK heat pump sales in 2024, we warmly welcome today’s announcements which will continue to support growth in the sector and increased deployment of clean heating.

“The additional funding to support those wishing to become qualified to install heat pumps and heat networks is especially welcome, alongside proposals to expand the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to make clean heating solutions an accessible option for more consumers.”

Jambu Palaniappan, chief executive at Checkatrade, a platform that connects households to tradesmen, said: “We fully support this latest Government investment in skills and training, and greater choice for homeowners.

“The new funding is a key step towards empowering more people to enter the trade and a boost for the economy, helping to build long-term, sustainable careers for thousands across the UK.”

Verity Davidge, director of Policy and Public Affairs at Make UK, said: “As we continue to transition to a low-carbon economy it is critical we have the people and skills needed to make it happen.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step towards ensuring the workforce is equipped with these skills.

“Many of those trained will develop the transferable skills needed to support industry in its own quest to transition to net zero.”