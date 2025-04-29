Former Royal Marine tackling world’s longest triathlon from UK to Everest’s peak

A former Royal Marine is attempting to complete the world’s longest triathlon which he started in the UK and will finish at the summit of Mount Everest.

Mitch Hutchcraft, 32, from Cambridgeshire, travelled more than 13,000km (8,077 miles) in 214 days by swimming, cycling, running and trekking before reaching the Everest base camp on Wednesday April 16.

After setting off from Dover on September 14 last year, Mr Hutchcraft swam 34km across the English Channel, cycled 11,929km from France to India, ran 900km from India to Kathmandu in Nepal and then trekked 365km to Everest base camp.

Mr Hutchcraft told PA: “I’m just a normal guy… I’m not a great swimmer, I’m not a great cyclist, I’m not a great runner, I’ve had two knee surgeries.

“I’ve just combined all these challenges into one giant challenge, not only to challenge myself and raise money for a great charity but also to show that the difference between you and your dreams is just your mindset.

“It’s 90% in your head and 10% in your body.”

Mr Hutchcraft joined the Royal Marines aged 21, after his father died, and served for six years, leaving in 2021.

He said his time with the forces helped mould the “unbreakable mindset” and resilience he has today.

Other challenges he has taken on since leaving the Marines include rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean and a 5,000km self-supported cycle across America.

He aims to raise £500,000 for SavSim, a London-based wildlife conservation charity which uses animals and nature to provide mental health support to military veterans.

Mr Hutchcraft has started acclimatisation training, including climbing 3,440m up Namche Bazaar and 7,100m up to Everest camp three, before attempting the 8,849m summit in May.

Mitch Hutchcraft ran 900km from India to Kathmandu in Nepal (Stan Gaskell/PA)

“The summit window is completely dependent on the weather, at the mercy of mother nature, so summit could be anywhere between the 5th and 30th of May,” Mr Hutchcraft said.

“You have to have clear conditions to be able to, because if it’s not clear conditions you’re talking blizzards, whiteout conditions that you just can’t survive in.

“The hardest part was always going to be the first part and the last part. Both parts are in nature’s control and out of my hands.”

Mr Hutchcraft started his challenge by swimming the English Channel from Dover, which he said was the “hardest day” of his life.

“I barely made it… the weather got really bad and the last five hours of the swim was just trying not to drown, basically,” he said.

“That’s how hard it was, when I got to the other side I just literally got to my knees and I had nothing left.”

He then cycled from France to Turkey, joined by his three-year-old golden retriever Buddy, who alternated between running alongside him and being pulled in a cycling carrier, which added 32kg to Mr Hutchcraft’s bike.

Buddy was taken home to be reunited with Mr Hutchcraft’s mother when they arrived in Bulgaria.

Mitch Hutchcraft swam 34km across the English Channel (Stan Gaskell/PA)

Before starting his 300km trek in Kathmandu to Everest base camp, Mr Hutchcraft was invited by the UK ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, to stay overnight at the British Embassy.

Mr Hutchcraft said the stay replicated that of the first climbers of Everest in 1953, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

“It was nice following in history whilst making history,” Mr Hutchcraft said.

He has faced many challenges during his journey, including being knocked off of his bike by a taxi, chased by wild dogs and being held at gunpoint in Serbia.

“I hope I can inspire people to just get out there and push themselves,” Mr Hutchcraft said.

“Never compare yourself to anyone.

“One person’s 5k walk is the next person’s ultramarathon and I’m just doing this because this is my thing, my combination of dreams, and I want to inspire everyone to do their own thing.”

Mr Hutchcraft has been documenting his journey on his Instagram @_mitchhutch.