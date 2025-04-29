Department for Education stifling efforts to boost skills, warns Andy Burnham

Resistance within the Department for Education (DfE) to devolving powers to regional mayors is stifling efforts to boost skills and risks becoming an “anti-growth policy”, Andy Burnham has said.

The mayor of Greater Manchester told MPs his counterparts in other parts of the country share his view that local efforts to improve technical education and boost the workforce are being stifled by the department, which he said is “wasting time” over a crucial way to boost economic growth.

During an appearance before the Commons Business and Trade Committee, Mr Burnham was asked what had been his “biggest frustrations” during his term as mayor.

He said the “evidence is clear” that the current model of devolution in Greater Manchester is the right one and delivers economic growth.

But Mr Burnham added: “The frustration, to answer your question: the biggest is the Department for Education, without a shadow of doubt.

“Why are we remaking the case for devolution to this department now? I’ve been doing it for eight years.

“It stands to reason that you can create stronger technical education pathways when you can work with actual employers in your city region who will be employing the young people, or the older workers, who will come through.

“We are the only ones who can create that pathway. We are the only ones that could commission our colleges for the actual sectoral strengths of our economy, and yet it still seems that is resisted.

“I think the kind of position of the Department for Education on this issue risks becoming an anti-growth policy. It risk pulling back the growth that we’ve got.”

Greater Manchester Combined Authority, currently has full control of an apprenticeships and adult skills budget, but is yet to secure devolution of 16-19 education spending.

Mr Burnham has created the “Greater Manchester Baccalaureate”, which he describes as an “equal alternative to the university route”, but he was clearly frustrated at perceived resistance to his plans in Whitehall.

The latest official figures show that 11.2% of young people in the North West of England are not in education, employment or training.

Mr Burnham added: “We know our employers. I’m convening our employers to get those work placements, to really create those extra pathways for our young people, and to fell now that we are still having to argue for that and get permission to do that just seems to me to be wasting time.”

Greater Manchester Combined Authority has created an online portal called Beeline, which enables users to search for training and educational routes to certain jobs in the region.

Mr Burnham said the portal currently shows about 450 vacancies for software developers.

He added it would not be a surprise if the high level of young people missing out on job opportunities continues if a “top-down” approach without local flexibilities continues.

Mr Burnham conceded that the department had “moved a bit… down the path with us” and he welcomed the potential of Skills England, which will work with combined authorities, businesses and training providers to boost jobs when it is launched this year.

“But I just want to leave the committee in no doubt, the reason there’s urgency in my voice is we’re growing fast, but we could quickly have a vacancy problem that turns investors away. That is why it is mission-critical for this Government,” he added.

The Department for Education has been approached for comment.