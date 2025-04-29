Burns victim in life-threatening condition after crews called to house blast

A burns victim is being treated for critical injuries after a house fire and explosion in the Bloxwich area of Walsall.

West Midlands Police said the man was found and treated along with another male, who also had burn injuries, in the Willenhall area, around three miles away from the scene of the blaze.

Ambulance crews said assets including a trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic and a Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to Shrewsbury Close, Bloxwich, at 9.28pm on Monday, following reports of a house explosion.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found one man who did not wish to be assessed and was discharged at the scene.

“We received a second call at 11.31pm to Lower Lichfield Street in Willenhall.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a Merit trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found two men who had suffered burn injuries.

“The first had suffered critical injuries and, following advanced trauma care from medics, was conveyed under emergency conditions to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with Merit travelling on board to continue treatment en route.

“Ambulance staff treated the second man for serious injuries before conveying him to the same hospital.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the two men found in Willenhall remain in hospital.

“We are working alongside fire service investigators to establish the cause of the blaze,” the spokesman said.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews, including a technical rescue unit, were met with a “challenging scene – a severe fire involving an extensively damaged two-storey, mid-terraced house”.

The fire had also affected neighbouring properties and crews led one man to safety.