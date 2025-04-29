10th teenage boy admits to violent disorder in Southend last summer

A 10th teenager has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after police responded to reports of people with weapons in the Essex seaside city of Southend-on-Sea last summer.

The group, all of whom are male and now aged between 15 and 18, were charged after youths, some brandishing machetes, fought on the seafront on the evening of July 30.

Nine of them had guilty pleas accepted at a hearing at Basildon Crown Court earlier this month, and a 10th defendant, 18-year-old Hamza Dinbil, admitted at the same court on Monday to two offences, Essex Police said.

Dinbil, of Corporation Street in Stratford, east London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, the force said.

The nine defendants who admitted offences at the earlier hearing are:

– Tyler Omo-Irogho, 18, of Clarendon Road in Watford, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

– Michael King, 18, of Crescent Road in South Woodford, admitted violent disorder and conspiracy to commit GBH.

– Mekai Brown, 18, of Higham Road in Woodford Green, admitted violent disorder and conspiracy to commit GBH.

– Lucas Braga, 18, from Pitchford Street in Stratford, admitted violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He was 17 at the time of the offences.

– Isaac Bello, 18, of Prospect Road in Woodford Green, admitted violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He was 17 at the time of the offences.

– A 16-year-old boy from London admitted violent disorder, conspiracy to commit GBH, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

– A 17-year-old boy from London admitted violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

– A 16-year-old boy from Basildon admitted violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

– A 15-year-old boy from Pitsea admitted violent disorder, conspiracy to commit GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

Southend district commander Dave Browning said in a statement: “Responding to the criminal actions of a small number of people in Southend last summer, among thousands of people trying to enjoy the good weather, required a huge co-ordinated response from my uniformed officers.

“We told those intent on coming here to commit crime that they would be dealt with.

“I can repeat the same message today, with these 10 men and boys now waiting to hear their sentences.”

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, the senior investigating officer, said that hundreds of hours of CCTV footage were reviewed during the investigation.

“It is no surprise to me, having seen our case, that these suspects saw no other option than to plead guilty,” she said.

All 10 defendants will be sentenced at the same court during the week commencing July 14, the force added.