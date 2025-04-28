Woman pleads not guilty to murder of her two-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her two-year-old daughter, who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, is accused of killing Annabel Mackey, who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

The charge says Mackey is accused of murdering Annabel at an address in Forge Road on September 11 2023.

Mackey was remanded in custody until the trial, which was listed to start on October 6 with a further hearing on July 28.

At Winchester Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris told Mackey: “We have a trial date for you and that is going to be October 6.

Alice Mackey is accused of murdering her daughter (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“There is going to be another hearing at this court and that is going to happen on July 28 and I have asked for you to be brought back to court for that date.

“You remain in custody in the meantime.”

In a statement released through police, Annabel’s father said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

“She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever.”