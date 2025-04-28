Trial to start for two men accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree

Two men accused of felling the landmark tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall are due to go on trial on Monday, charged with criminal damage.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, will go before a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mrs Justice Lambert will preside.

The defendants are jointly charged with causing £622,191 of criminal damage to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

Both belong to the National Trust.