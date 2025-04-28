Seventh person charged following damage at Trump golf resort

Police have arrested and charged a seventh person in connection with damage at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged in Ayr on Sunday and is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court in due course.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8 when red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse and damage was also caused to the greens.

Six people have previously appeared at the same court charged with malicious mischief in connection with the incident.

Autumn Ward, 21, from Liverpool; Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire; Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds; and Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, and Geoffrey Bush, 75, and Elizabeth Crerar-Brown, 66, both from Oban, Argyll and Bute, all made no pleas, were committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.