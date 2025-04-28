Make all new homes have solar panels to cut bills and emissions, councils urge

Solar panels should be required on all new homes to help meet climate targets and cut household bills, local councils have urged.

The Local Government Association (LGA) made the call for all new builds to have rooftop solar panels as part of a report looking at how local authorities can help deliver on tackling climate change – and what central Government needs to do to support them.

Currently 60% of new homes built do not have solar panels, but rules requiring their installation would boost clean power and save households money on their bills, the LGA said.

The organisation, which represents town halls, pointed to a recent report from the Resolution Foundation which found domestic solar panels could deliver savings on bills of £440 on average for households which had them.

The LGA report also calls for long term funding to help councils deliver energy upgrades to millions of homes, community benefit funds for all new renewable and energy infrastructure projects, and enabling local authorities to impose higher energy and climate standards through planning.

The LGA also wants to see business rates reformed to reflect where energy infrastructure is located, measures to accelerate investment, and a green skills strategy including new apprenticeships to match future demand.

Adam Hug, environment spokesperson for the LGA, said: “This report sets out what councils can achieve and how to do it, if the Government is able to back them with the powers and funding to turn this into a reality.

“Councils are ready to go further and faster on climate action – but we need a plan that works in partnership with local government. However, the funding or policies needed to empower them to help fully realise this ambition are not yet in place.

“The Government should use the Spending Review to ensure that councils are sufficiently funded, and take on the policy recommendations that will help local government fulfil its role in tackling climate change.”