Labour MP urges Glastonbury organisers to remove Kneecap from festival line-up

A Labour MP has written to organisers of the Glastonbury Festival, urging them to remove hip hop trio Kneecap from the bill after a member of the group allegedly called for the death of Conservative MPs.

David Taylor has written to Sir Michael Eavis to say it would be “deeply troubling” to see the band performing at the event, after video emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Scotland Yard is looking into the incident, along with another concert from November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.

The band are listed to play on the Saturday of this June’s festival.

In his letter to Sir Michael, shared on X, Mr Taylor the MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: “By hosting such a group, Glastonbury Festival risks undermining its proud tradition of promoting peace, unity and social responsibility.

“It would be deeply troubling to see the festival provide a platform to individuals who advocate hatred and violence, especially at a time when political and social tensions are already high.”

He added: “I urge you to reconsider the decision to host Kneecap and remove them from the list of performers.

“Doing so would send a clear message that Glastonbury stands firmly against violence, terrorism, and political extremism in all its forms.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said on Monday that the Prime Minister believes the comments from the band member were “completely unacceptable” and “condemns them in the strongest possible terms”.

Glastonbury Festival has been contacted for comment.