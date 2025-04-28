Labour MP given formal reminder after sharing post about Israel

A Labour MP has been given a formal reminder of conduct after sharing a social media post accusing Sir Keir Starmer of taking Israel’s “money and orders”.

The party said the message contained “incorrect and unacceptable tropes” and that Clive Lewis had “rightly apologised for the offence caused”.

The post originated from the X account of historian Louise Raw, who had shared an image of a child along with the words: “Very sorry about the photo but I want to understand how everyone isn’t screaming inside.

“A precious baby still trying to smile and show love. How aren’t you in tears every day @Keir_Starmer? You have kids. How are you still taking Israel’s money & orders? HOW?”

Mr Lewis, who has been the MP for Norwich South since 2015, reposted it before deleting it, Labour said.

A community note added to the post later said the image was “unrelated to Israel’s war on Hamas” and instead showed a young Turkish boy with a rare genetic skin disorder.

A party spokesperson said: “This social media post expresses incorrect and unacceptable tropes.

“Clive Lewis MP has deleted the repost and rightly apologised for the offence caused.

“Mr Lewis has been reminded about the high standards of conduct expected by representatives of the Labour Party.”

The MP has been contacted for comment.