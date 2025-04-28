Keir Starmer hosts Palestinian leader as Government unveils £101m in support

Sir Keir Starmer has hosted the head of the Palestinian Authority as the UK Government announced a £101 million funding package for the occupied territories in a show of the UK’s “steadfast support”.

The Prime Minister said discussions were focusing on how to return to a ceasefire as quickly as possible and “get humanitarian aid in at speed and at volume” as he met his counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa.

A package of support for the enclaves, including £101 million in humanitarian relief, Palestinian economic development and strengthening governance and reform, was announced by the UK on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer held talks with Mohammad Mustafa in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Mr Mustafa also signed a memorandum of understanding outlining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood within a two-state solution as part of the first official visit since 2021.

Sir Keir shook hands with the Palestinian leader outside Number 10 before holding talks inside, during which he reiterated that a two-state solution was the “only really effective way that we will have peace”.

“Prime Minister, thank you so much for accepting my invitation to this meeting in Downing Street,” he told Mr Mustafa.

“It’s a real pleasure to have you here for really important discussions with the extremely challenging position not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank.

“Deeply, deeply concerning, I think, to the whole world, and amongst the things we need to discuss is how we make sure that we can get back to a ceasefire as quickly as possible, get humanitarian aid in at speed and at volume – desperately needed.”

Mr Mustafa said: “We hope working with partners like yourselves, we will be able to overcome this.

“These are very difficult but I think it (is) a reminder that we need to deal with the root problem of all of this, which is the absence of the implementation of the two-state solution.”

Sir Keir expressed his “sincere condolences” for the “appalling loss of life” in Gaza and reiterated that the UK “does not support the resumption in hostilities” during the meeting, Number 10 said.

Downing Street said the two men discussed the UK’s ‘steadfast support’ of the Palestinian Authority (James Manning/PA)

According to a Downing Street readout of the talks, the Prime Minister said Britain would continue to press for a return to the ceasefire and the “critical” flow of humanitarian aid into the territory.

“He also said that we must not lose sight of the situation in the West Bank, where unlawful settlement and violence is of deep concern,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.

“The leaders agreed that a strategic political framework will be necessary as part of the implementation of a two-state solution, and that Hamas must have no role in Gaza’s governance.

“They both agreed that the UK would continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority and regional partners to find a constructive way forward, and deliver lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the visit marked a ‘significant step’ in strengthening the UK’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority (Chris Jackson/PA)

Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other humanitarian supplies into Gaza since March 2.

It resumed its bombardment on March 18, breaking a ceasefire, and seized large parts of the territory with the stated aim of pressuring Hamas to release more hostages.

The World Food Programme said last week that its food stocks in the Gaza Strip had run out under the blockade, ending a main source of sustenance for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Downing Street said the two men were discussing the UK’s “steadfast support” of the Palestinian Authority and its plans for reform as well as backing the Palestinian people “at a critical moment”.

The Foreign Secretary said the visit marked a “significant step” in strengthening the UK’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority.

Mr Lammy said: “The UK is clear that there can be no role for Hamas in the future of Gaza and we are committed to working with the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate governing entity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security.

“I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process, at a time that has the greatest impact.”

The last visit to the UK of a Palestinian Authority prime minister was when Mohammad Shtayyeh travelled to Glasgow in 2021 for the Cop26 climate conference.