Jury selected in trial of two men accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree

Jurors in the trial of two men accused of felling the landmark tree at Sycamore Gap have been selected after they were asked if they had any emotional connection to the much-loved site on Hadrian’s Wall.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are on trial at Newcastle Crown Court charged with two counts each of criminal damage.

They are jointly charged with causing criminal damage worth £622,191 to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

The wall and the tree belong to the National Trust.

Graham and Carruthers deny all the charges against them.

Mrs Justice Lambert outlined the case to a panel of 25 potential jurors.

In front of a packed public gallery and a full press bench, she told them: “It concerns allegations of criminal damage, namely the felling by a chain saw of a sycamore tree situated at Hadrian’s Wall that is commonly known as Sycamore Gap.

“The tree was felled and damage was caused to the Roman wall in the course of it.

“I am sure each and every one of you have heard about the case given the level of media interest which it has engaged.”

She told the panel that if they were sworn in, they would make a solemn oath to try the case on the evidence presented within the four walls of the court.

Jurors were to exclude themselves if they knew trial witnesses, and Rebecca Brown, junior counsel for the prosecution, read out a list of people expected to give evidence, which included at least 10 people working for Northumbria Police.

Ms Brown also asked if the jury panel had any link to the National Trust or Historic England, not including being a member.

She added: “Other than general knowledge and you visiting, do you have any particular link, emotional or otherwise, to Sycamore Gap or Hadrian’s Wall?”

A jury of 12 people was selected and told the prosecution would open the case on Tuesday morning.

The trial was adjourned until then.