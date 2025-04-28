Jury in trial of murder accused Richard Satchwell to be sworn in

A jury will be sworn in later on Monday for the trial of Richard Satchwell, who is accused of murdering his wife Tina, whose remains were found six years after she disappeared.

Satchwell, 58, a truck driver originally from Leicester in England, is charged with the murder of Ms Satchwell in Youghal, Co Cork, in March 2017.

The trial will begin at Dublin’s High Court on Tuesday and is scheduled to last five weeks.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive.

She had been missing from her home since March 2017.

Police in Co Cork found her skeletal remains in October 2023, buried beneath a concrete floor under the stairwell of their home.

After she was reported missing, a major search operation took place at her home and surrounding areas.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, confirmed in 2023 that human remains had been found at the Youghal property.

Satchwell, who is on remand in Limerick Prison, is expected to appear before the High Court in Dublin later on Monday.