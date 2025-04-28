Girl, 14, detained for 15 years for attempted murder of two teachers and pupil

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been detained for 15 years for the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil at a school in South Wales.

The girl armed herself with her father’s multi-tool before attacking teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24 last year.

All were treated in hospital but survived the incident.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court following a week-long trial earlier this year.

Judge Paul Thomas KC sentenced her to 15 years detention at the court on Monday, of which half is to be spent on remand.

In February, the judge said if she had been an adult the most likely outcome would have been a life sentence.

The girl had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises – but denied attempted murder.

As the girl attacked the first teacher, witnesses heard her yell, “I’m going to f****** kill you” and pull out a knife.

The jury also heard she had told friends she was going to “do something stupid that could get me expelled” which could involve Mrs Elias on the day of the attack.

After she was arrested, the girl made a series of unsolicited comments in the back of a police vehicle, telling officers, “I stabbed her – oopsies.”

“I’m pretty sure this is going to be on the news, so more eyes will be looking at me,” she said.

“That’s one way to be a celebrity.”

She also asked, “are they dead” and “how am I going to face my family after what I’ve done?”

Swansea Crown Court was shown CCTV of the incident, showing the teenager, who was 13 at the time, attack Mrs Elias during the morning break using her father’s multi-tool.

Ms Hopkin stepped in to help, attempting to restrain the girl but was injured herself, receiving injuries to her neck, back and legs.

Other members of staff stepped in and attempted to calm the teenager, and she ran off to stab another girl before being restrained.

All three victims survived the attack, but Ms Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck, had to be flown to Cardiff by air ambulance.