Dame Helen Mirren urges midlife exercise for healthy ageing

Dame Helen Mirren has told people in midlife not to “fear” ageing as she encouraged them to embrace exercise.

The 79-year-old actress said people should make “little changes now to help them later in life”.

This “doesn’t have to include joining a gym” but could include short walks or yoga, the Oscar winner said.

Dame Helen Mirren has called for people in their 50s to make small changes to their exercise routine to help them age better (PA)

It comes as Age UK said there is a “major concern” about people’s physical health and wellbeing as they age.

The charity has called on people aged 50 to 65 to make exercise a “key part” of their routine as part of its latest campaign.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said keeping fit in midlife is one of the “main preventive strategies” for staying healthy in older age.

Backing the new campaign, Dame Helen, an Age UK ambassador, said: “Whatever you may think about ageing, it’s something we must all try to embrace rather than fear.

“It’s no secret that for many, getting older will come with its complications – specifically there will likely be aches and pains along the way, getting out and about and living as independently as we’re used to in our younger years may not be as easy to do.

“This is why I’m supporting Age UK’s Act Now, Age Better campaign, they’re encouraging everyone in their 50s to make little changes now to help them later on in life.

“It doesn’t have to be joining a gym; it can just be small changes like taking a short walk or yoga, which I still enjoy.

“It’s never too late to start doing something, so why not give something a go while you’re younger?”

A new poll by Age UK found that 47% of 50 to 65-year-olds feel that they do not do enough exercise.

Some 22% said health issues prevented them from doing exercise, while 19% said feeling unfit was a barrier, according to the Kantar survey of 2,100 UK adults aged 50-65.

Almost one in five (18%) said a lack of time prevented them from regular exercise.

Paul Farmer, chief executive at the charity, said: “Age UK’s first major campaign aimed at people aged between 50 and 65 is driven by a major concern for the country’s physical and mental wellbeing as we age.

“Yet evidence shows that being more physically active, in whatever way works for us, and within our own capabilities, is great for our physical and mental health.

“Even a small amount of movement can make a big difference.

“Making regular physical activity a key part of our routine is one of the best ways to stay well and therefore sustain our health, wellbeing and independence in later life.”

Sir Chris said his 2023 report “included evidence demonstrating the beneficial effects of exercise, proposing that this should be one of our main preventive strategies for maintaining health into older age and for counteracting frailty-related physical impairment”.

He added: “I am therefore delighted that Age UK is launching a campaign targeted at people in midlife that encourages them to be physically active and I wish the charity success with its important initiative.”

Loose Women star Denise Welch, who is also an Age UK ambassador, said: “I’ve seen first hand how tough life can be as we get older, and while there are some things that are always going to be out of our control, I’m a firm believer in the positive impact small changes in midlife can have on the quality of our later years.”