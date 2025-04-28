British lorry driver denies murdering wife after remains found at Co Cork home

A British lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, after her remains were found six years after she disappeared in Ireland.

Richard Satchwell, 58, is charged with the murder of Tina Satchwell in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20 2017.

The 58-year-old, who is originally from Leicester in England, was arraigned in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday.

When the single charge of murder was put to him, he replied: “Not guilty.”

The court is currently empanelling a jury for the trial, which is expected to last five weeks.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive.

She had been missing from her home since March 2017.

Police in Co Cork found her skeletal remains in October 2023, buried beneath a concrete floor under the stairwell of their home.

After she was reported missing, a major search operation took place at her home and surrounding areas.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, confirmed in 2023 that human remains had been found at the Youghal property.

Satchwell, who is on remand in Limerick Prison, was appearing before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.