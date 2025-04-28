BBC review finds ‘no toxic culture’ but ‘minority who behave unacceptably’

The BBC does not have a “toxic culture” but there is a “minority of people who behave unacceptably and whose behaviour is not addressed”, an independent review into culture at the corporation said.

The review, from Change Associates and led by management consultant Grahame Russell, was launched in the wake of the furore over disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards.

The report said: “They are often in positions where power could be abused.

“Even though they are small in number, their behaviour creates large ripples which negatively impact the BBC’s culture and external reputation.”

Edwards faced allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit images in 2023 and there was further scandal in 2024 when he was handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to three charges of “making” indecent photographs of children.

The report says that the BBC needs to set “clear expectations around behaviours” as it should be the “gold standard for the industry”.

“Some of those who exhibit unacceptable behaviour continue to thrive, and in some cases are promoted, whilst live investigations are ongoing, or grievances against them are upheld”, the report says.

Further to the recommendations, the BBC has launched a refreshed code of conduct, with specific guidance for on-air presenters, and started the roll-out of a new Call It Out campaign, where staff can challenge poor conduct.

The BBC will also launch a resolving concerns helpline, introduce in-person inductions for all new joiners and conduct regular, targeted culture checks.

BBC chairman Samir Shah told staff that “there is no place” for anyone “who is prepared to abuse power or punch down or behave badly”.

Director-general Tim Davie said: “This report represents an important moment for the BBC and the wider industry.

“It provides clear, practical recommendations that we are committed to implementing at pace.

“I’m grateful to everyone who took part and contributed.”

Philippa Childs, the head of broadcasting union Bectu, said she welcomed the BBC Board’s acceptance of the recommendations and said that “repeated and historical scandals involving senior talent at the BBC exposed an organisation in need of a full rethink of its culture”.

She added that Bectu’s research from May last year showed that “high-profile cases have done little to shift the dial on the industry’s bullying and harassment problem.”

The review heard from around 2,500 employees and freelancers, with representations from across the UK and 19 different countries around the world.