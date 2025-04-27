Princess Lilibet’s accent heard for first time in new video posted by Meghan

Princess Lilibet’s accent has been heard for first time in a new video posted on Instagram by the Duchess of Sussex.

The three-year-old daughter of Meghan and Harry was asked what she thought of jam as it was being prepared, and Lilibet replied: “I think it’s beautiful.”

Meghan posted videos on her social media of fruit being poured into a pan, then another of the fruit boiling, when she asks “what do we think Lili?”.

Lili then gives it the very positive review.

The next clip shows the jam being poured into jars.

An earlier Instagram story showed a picture of flowers and vegetables with the writing “cosy family weekends”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito in California, with their children Lilibet and Archie, five.

The videos come after Meghan launched her Netflix show, new podcast and lifestyle brand As Ever.

Meghan’s first batch of As Ever products, including raspberry spread, flower sprinkles and herbal tea, sold out, but her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan was met with a barrage of critical reviews.

The duchess also launched a new podcast series, Confessions Of A Female Founder, this month.

In the latest episode she spoke about the “incredibly overwhelming” experience of being a mother working from home, and of nursing a poorly Archie and Lili.