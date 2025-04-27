Man charged with murdering woman, 22, following incident on Devon A road

A man has been charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman following an incident on an A road in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police received a report at 4.45am on Wednesday of an incident involving a pedestrian on the A379 Embankment Road at New Bridge in Kingsbridge.

Despite the efforts of paramedics she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rowan Sutton, 30, from West Charleton Court, Kingsbridge, has been charged with murder, the force said on Sunday.

A man in his 50s has been interviewed under caution “as a voluntary attender” on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and he has been released under investigation, it added.

Sutton is in custody and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley said: “We are continuing to support the victim’s family through specially trained officers.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and I’d like to thank the community for their patience and support while investigation work has been carried out.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed, police said.