King ‘profoundly saddened’ after nine killed when car hit revellers in Vancouver

The King and Queen were “profoundly saddened” to hear of events in Vancouver, after nine people were killed when a car was driven into revellers at a street festival celebrating Filipino culture.

A message from Charles was posted on social media after a vehicle is reported to have entered the street where the Lapu Lapu Day festival was taking place just before 8.15pm local time on Saturday.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene, local police said.

The King also said “we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada”.

The statement from the King says: “Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada.

“Charles R.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on X: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible events at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival last night.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected, their families and loved ones.”