Fire destroys seven minibuses used by disabled people and school children

A fire has destroyed seven specially-adapted minibuses used by disabled people and school children, police said.

Officers and fire crews were called to the fire at a park-and-ride facility in Somerset shortly after 7.50pm on Saturday.

The vehicles belong to Somerset Council and were destroyed at the Silk Mills Park and Ride in Taunton, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.

Images shared by police show multiple blackened vehicles with broken windows, damaged bonnets and crumpled roofs.

The force said no injuries were reported.

It added: “This will have a significant impact on vulnerable members of the community, and officers urge anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Police especially want to hear from you if you saw someone acting suspiciously or have any relevant dashcam or other footage around the park and ride between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday.”

Park-and-ride as well as school services are expected to run as normal on Monday but the force requested people follow the Travel Somerset X page for updates.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is also investigating.