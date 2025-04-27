A third of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake at night while one in five admit to impulse spending when sleep deprived, according to a survey.

Almost half of Britons (46%) experience poor sleep three or more times a week, achieving an average of just 5.7 hours a night, the poll for Intuit Credit Karma found.

Some 24% of Britons admit to spending money on items they do not need when tired, with 15% saying they are more likely to buy food or takeaways.

Some 9% say they have bought unnecessary clothes and accessories when tired, 6% have bought unneeded technology and 6% have booked a holiday in an attempt to lift their mood after poor sleep.

A third (32%) say they are less motivated to shop around for better deals or discounts after a bad night’s sleep.

While 32% of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake, 21% use hours trying to get to sleep to check bank balances, 15% pay bills and 12% have tracked expenses.

Credit Karma data showed that one million members have logged into their accounts between midnight and 6am in the last six months, while 9% have checked their credit scores overnight.

Akansha Nath, general manager for international at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “When you’re tired, it’s easy to let your spending slip and impulse buys can feel more tempting. Setting clear spending limits, automating bills, and steering clear of instant-purchase shopping apps can help you avoid overspending.

“You can also set limits on your smartphone to stop you accessing financial apps late at night to prevent late-night money worries. Giving yourself the time and space to think clearly can make all the difference to your finances.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between March 18-20.