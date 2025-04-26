Titanic survivor’s letter sells for record-breaking £300,000 at auction

A letter written by one of most well-known survivors of the Titanic disaster has sold for a record-breaking £300,000 at auction.

First-class passenger Colonel Archibald Gracie wrote The Truth About The Titanic, which described his experience of the April 15 1912 tragedy that claimed 1,500 lives.

The letter card is dated April 10 1912, the day he boarded, and is postmarked Queenstown 3.45pm April 11 and London April 12.

The letter was written by Colonel Archibald Gracie, who was a first class passenger on the Titanic, and is now known as one of the well-known survivors of the disaster (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

It said: “It is a fine ship but I shall await my journeys end before I pass judgment on her.”

The historic item sold for five times the expected price of £60,000 at Henry Aldridge and Son, of Devizes, Wiltshire, on April 26 this year.

It is the highest price ever achieved for letter written on board the Titanic, the auctioneers said.

Letters from “survivors of Gracie’s profile” rarely, if ever, come to market and the item has never before been offered for sale, it added.

The seller’s great uncle, who was an acquaintance of Gracie, received the the note at the Waldorf Hotel in London.

The letter written by Colonel Archibald Gracie (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

It was written over four sides and continued: “The Oceanic is like an old friend and while she does not possess the elaborate style and varied amusement of this big ship, still her sea worthy qualities and yacht like appearance make me miss her.

“It was very kind of you to give me this kindly send off, with best wishes for your success and happiness, Archibald Gracie.”

The colonel “spent much of the voyage chaperoning various unaccompanied women” including a woman and three sisters who survived, the listing said.

On April 14, he played squash and swam in the Titanic’s swimming pool before attending church and socialising.

At around 11.40pm he was jolted awake and discovered the ship’s engines were not moving.

He helped women and children on to lifeboats and fetched them blankets before before the ship dipped below the water’s surface.

Gracie managed to scramble onto an overturned collapsible boat along with a few dozen other men.

There were swimmers around them but those aboard paddled away through fear the vessel could be overwhelmed.

The colonel later wrote: “In no instance, I am happy to say, did I hear any word of rebuke from a swimmer because of a refusal to grant assistance”.

Letter written by Colonel Archibald Gracie (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

One refusal “was met with the manly voice of a powerful man” that said “all right boys, good luck and God bless you”, he reported.

He also said more than half the men who had originally reached the collapsible died from exhaustion or cold and slipped off the upturned keel during the night.

Henry Aldridge and Son said The Truth About The Titanic is “one of the most detailed accounts of the events of the evening”.

The auctioneers added: “It is impossible to overstate the rarity of this lot, it is written by one of the highest profile survivors, with excellent content and on the rarest of mediums a lettercard.

“A truly exceptional museum-grade piece.”

The £300,000 letter sale was tax inclusive.

After the sale, they said: “The record-breaking prices and global participation from collectors are a testament to the enduring interest in the Titanic the world over, the stories of those men, women and children are told through the memorabilia and their memories are kept alive through those items”.