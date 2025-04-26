Three injured after reports of serious incident involving man with weapons

Three people have been injured after reports of a serious incident involving a man seen with weapons in Leeds.

Officers were called to Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday and found three people with injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening, the force added.

Police added that a male suspect was detained.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm today to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

“Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life-threatening.

“A male suspect was located and detained.

“Inquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.

“A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority.”