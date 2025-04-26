Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie has died aged 88.

Lowrie, who appeared in the first episode of the soap in 1960 as the original bad body Dennis Tanner, died on Friday, his publicist Mario Renzullo said.

“My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88,” Mr Renzullo’s Saturday statement said.

William Roache (back row, from left) and Philip Lowrie (Dennis Tanner) towards the end with Coronation Street cast members (PA)

“His death marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling.”

When the soap started more than six decades ago, Lowrie’s character was seen as a national heartthrob thanks to his roguish role.

Dennis was introduced as the son of Elsie Tanner, and moved in with his mother after being released from prison.

He left the Street in 1968, when he married Jenny Sutton and moved to Bristol, and did not return until 2011.

Philip Lowrie on stage, pictured second from right (PA)

Dennis soon got back in touch with newsagent Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox), who was her sweetheart when she first appeared in the show in 1966, and they tied the knot.

He left the soap again in 2014, and was later killed off without making another appearance on screen.

Lowrie had originally auditioned for the role of Ken Barlow prior to the show’s launch, and appeared in the first episode at the age of 24.

William Roache was soon cast as Ken for the beginning of the soap, and became a regular sparring partner for Dennis.