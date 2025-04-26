In Pictures: World leaders join faithful as Pope Francis is laid to rest

Huge crowds descended upon Vatican City on Saturday to bid a final farewell to a religious leader dubbed the “people’s pope”.

Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Easter Monday, has been hailed for his 13-year leadership of the Catholic Church.

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square for his funeral on Saturday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Some 200,000 people gathered for the funeral mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re prays in front of the coffin (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

A view of St Peter’s Square during the funeral of Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP

The Vatican said around 200,000 people were attending the funeral mass.

Thousands watched on as the coffin was carried into St Peter’s Square (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The faithful crowded into St Peter’s Square for the funeral (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The coffin of Pope Francis is laid in St Peter’s Square (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Cardinals stand during the funeral (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for the funeral (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The Prince of Wales arrives at St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

US President Donald Trump joined UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Prince of Wales and a host of other world leaders and dignitaries for the open-air funeral mass in St Peter’s Square.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky was applauded as he arrived for the funeral (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Mourners listen to the funeral mass, part of an estimated congregation of 200.000 (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Cardinals await the start of the funeral for Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Some 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service in front of St Peter’s Basilica.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the funeral (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)