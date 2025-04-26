Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: World leaders join faithful as Pope Francis is laid to rest

Presidents, prime ministers and cardinals gathered alongside members of the public in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.

By contributor PA Reporters
Published
Last updated
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square for his funeral (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Huge crowds descended upon Vatican City on Saturday to bid a final farewell to a religious leader dubbed the “people’s pope”.

Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Easter Monday, has been hailed for his 13-year leadership of the Catholic Church.

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square for his funeral on Saturday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square
Some 200,000 people gathered for the funeral mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re prays in front of the coffin
Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re prays in front of the coffin (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
A view of St Peter's Square during the funeral of Pope Francis
A view of St Peter’s Square during the funeral of Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP

The Vatican said around 200,000 people were attending the funeral mass.

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square
Thousands watched on as the coffin was carried into St Peter’s Square (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Crowds in St Peter’s Square
The faithful crowded into St Peter’s Square for the funeral (Andrew Medichini/AP)
The coffin of Pope Francis is laid in St Peter’s Square
The coffin of Pope Francis is laid in St Peter’s Square (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Cardinals standing during the funeral
Cardinals stand during the funeral (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
President Donald Trump and wife Melania
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for the funeral (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The Prince of Wales
The Prince of Wales arrives at St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

US President Donald Trump joined UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Prince of Wales and a host of other world leaders and dignitaries for the open-air funeral mass in St Peter’s Square.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky
Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky was applauded as he arrived for the funeral (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Mourners listen to the funeral mass
Mourners listen to the funeral mass, part of an estimated congregation of 200.000 (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Cardinals awaiting the start of the funeral for Pope Francis
Cardinals await the start of the funeral for Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Some 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service in front of St Peter’s Basilica.

French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the funeral (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky, front second left, French President Emmanuel Macron, front centre, and US President Donald Trump, seventh right, during the funeral
Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky, front second left, French President Emmanuel Macron, front centre, and US President Donald Trump, seventh right, during the funeral (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Similar stories
Most popular