University of Dundee staff back strike action over threat to jobs

Hundreds of professional services workers at a university have backed industrial action in a fight for jobs and the institution’s future, a union has said.

Unite said on Friday staff at the University of Dundee had called for strikes, after the employer said there could be up to 700 redundancies as it struggles to deal with a £35 million deficit.

Affected workers represented by Unite include technicians and student support roles.

As part of the initial discussions, the union has welcomed the removal of an “immediate” redundancy threat for workers, but warned the possibility of job cuts in future remains “very real”.

The union said it is backing demands for the Scottish Government’s external taskforce involving unions and other key stakeholders to implement measures to protect the hundreds of jobs and to sustain the future of the university.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is totally committed to protecting the livelihoods of hundreds of our members at Dundee University.

“Unite will support our members every step of the way in defence of their jobs.”

A march will assemble on Tuesday outside the university’s Tower Building, ahead of a rally at the Caird Hall (Alamy/PA)

A rally will be held outside the city’s Caird Hall on Tuesday, involving trade unionists, community activists, students and university workers.

It will come following an emergency motion on the threat to jobs being tabled by Unite at the STUC annual conference at the venue next week.

A march will assemble at 12pm outside the university’s Tower Building, which will join with STUC delegates at 12.30pm outside the Caird Hall.

Katrina Currie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite welcomes recent steps to remove an immediate redundancy threat to hundreds of workers.

“The threat to our members’ jobs however remains very real.

“We need every tool in defence of jobs and livelihoods which is why this industrial action mandate is vital.”

The Scottish Government has provided £22 million in liquidity support to the university.

The news comes after Edinburgh University announced around 350 staff have taken voluntary redundancy.

It came after the university announced it would have to cut £140 million from its budget to plug a black hole earlier this year, with job cuts likely.

The Scottish Government and the University of Dundee have been contacted for comment.