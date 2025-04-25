Teenager sentenced to life for murder of 15-year-old Deshaun James-Tuitt

A teenager who stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death in a north London park has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted earlier this month of the murder of Deshaun James-Tuitt, who died after being attacked in Highbury Fields, Islington, North London, on August 4 2022.

The defendant, who was 15 at the time, was found guilty following a trial at the Old Bailey in February.

On Friday, Judge Angela Rafferty KC sentenced the teenager to be detained for life, with a minimum term of 15 years, reduced by the 598 days he has already spent in custody.

The court heard the defendant had travelled to the park with a group of other youths, carrying a large knife and wearing a face covering.

He was described by police as “looking for trouble”.

Deshaun had been attending a friend’s birthday celebration at the park when he was confronted.

During an altercation, he was stabbed once in the chest, the knife penetrating 17cm deep, the court previously heard.

After staggering towards police officers, telling them, “officer, I’ve been stabbed,” Deshaun collapsed and died, as members of the public looked on.

Sentencing, Judge Rafferty said: “You killed Deshaun. You have been in custody for 598 days. You know what the sentence is going to be.”

Judge Rafferty said she did not believe the court had heard the “full picture” of events that day, but it was clear the teenager had armed himself with a large knife and brought it into a busy public park.

“You stabbed Deshaun with that knife,” she said. “Members of the public watched him die in the street while being treated.”

The judge said that although the killing was not pre-planned, she was sure the defendant intended to cause Deshaun very serious harm.

“He was only 15 too,” she said.

“You walked past him and must have seen him there being treated. He is dead now.”

Deshaun’s father was too upset to write a victim impact statement for the court.

The defendant’s previous convictions for robberies committed shortly before the murder made his actions “even more serious”, Judge Rafferty said.

Earlier, prosecutor Danny Robinson KC told the court the defendant had three previous convictions for five offences.

Two robberies took place in July 2022, when victims were threatened for their phones and valuables.

In one case, a victim was told: “If you don’t give your phone in the next 20 seconds, I’m going to scrib you up.”

Defence barrister Michael Magarian KC argued that the teenager had only just turned 15 at the time of the stabbing, and that the incident was spontaneous rather than premeditated.

He pointed to a troubled upbringing marked by domestic violence, and reports that the teenager had been at risk of exploitation by older criminals.

The court heard that while in custody at Feltham Young Offenders Institution, the defendant had engaged well with education and expressed aspirations to pursue a career in finance.

Judge Rafferty said: “It is good to hear you value education and want a career in finance. It is in your interests to calm down and behave well.”

However, she added that only the defendant knew why the attack happened, and noted that he continued to deny responsibility for the stabbing.

The defendant, dressed in a navy suit, showed no emotion as the sentence was passed.

A member of his family left court in tears following the hearing.