Laurence Fox to appear in court over ‘compromising photo’ of Narinder Kaur

Laurence Fox is due to appear in court after allegedly sharing a compromising photo of TV star Narinder Kaur on social media.

The actor-turned-politician is said to have shared a compromising image in a tweet posted in April 2024 of Kaur, 52, who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and has previously appeared on GB News.

Fox, 46, of Peldon, Essex, is due to appear Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two counts under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He is accused of sharing a “photograph or film of person in intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation” in the first count, while the second alleges he sent a “photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”.

The police previously said Fox had been “charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003” which “relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024”.

Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act relates to “cyber flashing”. The charge was introduced in 2023 and makes it an offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without consent, with the aim of causing alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019. Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders register.

Fox was fired from GB News in October 2023 after an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.