Gatwick accepts changes on aircraft noise and public transport in expansion bid

London Gatwick has said it is ready to accept tougher limits on aircraft noise and public transport needs in an effort to get the green light for its expansion plans.

It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander in February announced she is prepared to support expansion of Gatwick airport if the project is adjusted.

An improved noise insulation scheme for local residents was proposed by Gatwick in its response on Friday, along with accepting a call to have 54% of passengers using public transport prior to bringing the northern runway into operation.

Stewart Wingate, London Gatwick’s chief executive, said: “This project represents a £2.2 billion investment, fully funded by our shareholders and it is essential that any planning conditions enable us to make full use of the northern runway.”

Gatwick Airport in West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Alexander had said the Planning Inspectorate recommended she approves an alternative development consent order (DCO) application for the West Sussex airport’s plan to bring its emergency runway into routine use.

The modifications related to “controls on the operation of the scheme”, such as the proportion of passengers who travel to and from the airport by public transport, and noise mitigation.

Ms Alexander is expected to make a final decision by October 27.

Gatwick also called for backing to help reach the 54% target, including support from organisations such as the Department for Transport and the full reinstatement of the Gatwick Express train service.

Fears over potential road congestion could be tackled by an alternative cars-on-the-road limit to be met before first use of the northern runway, Gatwick also proposed.

It said that if neither the 54% transport mode share or the cars-on-the-road limit are met, then use of the northern runway would be delayed until £350m of road improvements have been completed.

The aim would be to ensure any additional road traffic flows can be handled and to avoid congestion.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The proposals are in response to Ms Alexander’s February 27 letter stating she is “minded to grant consent” for the northern runway planning application which asked for feedback on additional conditions recommended by the Planning Inspectorate.

Mr Wingate said: “We are confident that our amended proposals will allow us to grow sustainably and meet passenger demand, while addressing the matters raised by the Secretary of State in her letter, including noise and environmental impacts.

“Growth is at the heart of the Government’s agenda and we are fully supportive of the drive to work with businesses to create good quality jobs, reignite the economy and drive innovation around the country.”

He added: “By increasing resilience and capacity we can also support the UK’s position as a leader in global connectivity and deliver substantial trade and economic growth in the South East and beyond.

“We look forward to receiving the Secretary of State’s final decision later this year.”

Gatwick’s privately financed project would see it move the emergency runway 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

This would enable it to be used for around 100,000 more flights a year.

Gatwick’s plan also involves remodelling and replacing existing taxiways – which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities – extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates.

The airport says its scheme is “shovel ready”.

It hopes the upgraded runway will be operational by the end of the decade.

Gatwick says its plans would create £1 billion per year in economic benefits, and generate an additional 14,000 jobs.