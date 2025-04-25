Flags to fly at half-mast as First Minister attends Pope’s funeral

Flags on Scottish Government buildings will fly at half-mast in honour of Pope Francis as the First Minister attends his funeral in Rome.

The pontiff died on Easter Monday, sparking tributes from across the world, with his funeral set to take place in St Peter’s Square on Saturday.

John Swinney has been invited to attend as part of the UK delegation, as have representatives of the country’s bishops.

While there, the First Minister will attend a reception at the residence of the UK Ambassador to the Vatican, as well as meeting Bishop John Keenan, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

Mr Swinney said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I am deeply honoured to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis in Rome to express sorrow, thanks and my respect for the compassion, assurance and hope that he brought to so many.

“People around the world greatly valued the peacefulness, the focus on reconciliation and the spiritual leadership that he gave.

“I am attending to express the respect of the people of Scotland for the leadership that Pope Francis has given, particularly regarding justice, standing in solidarity with the poor, working for peace and reconciliation in the world.”