Doorman jailed for life for frenzied knife murder of estranged wife

A former doorman who murdered his estranged wife after a six-month campaign of stalking and harassment when he refused to accept their relationship was over has been jailed for life.

Paul Antony Butler, 53, stabbed university lecturer Claire Chick, 48, in a frenzied attack outside her home in Plymouth in January this year.

Plymouth Crown Court heard the mother-of-two’s murder was the culmination of a months of harassment, stalking and violence at the hands of Butler.

Jo Martin KC, prosecuting, said Ms Chick had made six statements to the police about the defendant’s conduct and he had been arrested three times for assault, harassment and stalking.

Paul Butler has been jailed for life for murdering Claire Chick (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Despite being on bail and banned from going near her, 6ft 5in Butler continued to stalk his 5ft 2in wife and even put a tracking device on her car, Ms Martin said.

When he learned she had formed a new relationship he went to her flat wearing a camouflaged hooded top and waited for her to come out of the building.

He then attacked her in the street stabbing her more than 20 times with a large kitchen knife he had bought hours earlier from a supermarket.

A passing motorist described Butler as “really going for it,” Ms Martin said.

Butler then fled the scene but not before chasing Ms Chick’s new partner, Paul Maxwell, who had returned from a regularly evening run and witnessed the murderous assault, shouting at him: “I’ll f****** do you too.”

Ms Chick was taken to Derriford Hospital but declared dead an hour after the attack.

After fleeing the scene, Butler went to McDonalds for food and told a friend: “I am pretty certain I have ended her. I loved her so much. I meant to get him, but f*** him. I killed her. I tried to get him, but he ran.”

Butler was arrested the following day at a hotel in Liskeard and told police: “She trusted me and she loved me and I can’t believe I have done this.

“She has children and grandchildren – I have destroyed so many lives. I don’t care about me.”

He added: “I am a monster. I have just seen hell, I am going to hell. This is what I am going to look forward to.”

The court heard they became neighbours in 2021 after Ms Chick, a lecturer in nursing at the University of Plymouth, moved into the street following the end of her first marriage.

By the following summer they were a couple, and they married in June 2024.

“Prior to the wedding she expressed some doubts, and the honeymoon was the end of the relationship,” Ms Martin said.

Claire Chick worked as a lecturer in nursing at the University of Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

“They had a huge argument. She told friends she regretted getting married and everything was about him.

“On August 23 she told him she wanted to live alone. He made it clear he would make her change her mind.

“He would tell her he loved her, make threats of violence and threaten suicide. He also expressed feelings of jealously and thought she was seeing someone.

“He told her he was seeing over people in order to provoke jealously.”

With his escalating behaviour, Ms Chick contacted the police – telling officers in her final statement the day before she was killed: “I only feel that Butler will kill me if further action is not taken. I am in fear of leaving my house.”

Ms Martin said: “After the relationship was over there was constant texting, the tracking of her car, placing the restriction on the sale of her house, threatening suicide.

“She felt that he had made her life hell. She did repeatedly tell him to leave her alone and she felt violated by him

“Then on the day of her murder going to her workplace to watch her. She believed he would murder her.”

The day before the attack, Butler changed his Facebook profile to the “Stangray Strangler” and when a friend of Ms Chick told her, she replied: “I just wish he would get on with it and put me out of my misery.”

That day Ms Chick contacted her solicitor about Butler breaching his bail conditions and expressing concern this had not been acted on by the police.

Ms Martin added: “She describes her life as a living hell.”

At a previous hearing Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article.

Adam Vaitilingam KC, defending, said: “He knows a life sentence is inevitable for the crime he has committed.

“He knows he will be an old man before he can be considered for release on licence.

“Mr Butler does not accept every fact that is made against him during the period of months after Claire Chick left him.

“There were a number of times in the middle of December they did meet up and spent time together.

“However misguided his belief seems, he did believe they would get back together.

“He does not accept on any occasion before that night that he was violent towards her.

“He is adamant that he didn’t go to the address that night to attack Claire Chick.

“He says someone else was the target of the attack.”

Passing sentence, Judge Robert Linford said Butler had carried out a “frenzied, brutal, murderous” attack amidst a relationship of “obsession and control”.

“The victim personal statements read to the court set out in graphic detail the effects of your savagery,” he said.

“You did not just hurt and kill Claire you have caused untold harm and misery to her family and friends.

“The loss of Claire has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of so many people.

“You are responsible for all this suffering by so many and you alone.

“It was on any view a frenzied and deliberately murderous attack.

“This was a frenzied attack, I repeat, involving the infliction of a minimum of 23 stab wounds.

“It was nothing less than sheer murderous brutality.”

The judge also imposed a concurrent 18-month prison term for possession of a bladed article.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation is currently examining Ms Chick’s previous contact with the Devon and Cornwall force.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew added: “We are committed to fully co-operating with an ongoing independent investigation by the IOPC.

“Having met some of Claire’s family following her tragic death, the force has conducted an urgent review of all our active stalking investigations.

“This has resulted in immediate changes to our stalking and harassment procedures.

“New policies have been implemented to ensure we provide greater focus on safeguarding victims, targeting perpetrators at the earliest opportunity and encouraging reporting.”

Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “The statistics on violence against women and girls are truly shocking – on average, one woman is killed by an abusive partner or ex every five days in England and Wales.

“One in five women will be stalked in her lifetime, and one in four will experience domestic abuse. These are our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends.

“Many women feel unable to report to police for fear of not being believed, being trivialised, or coming to serious harm, or worse, as a result of coming forward.

“That’s why we need new, robust, radical strategies to give women and girls the confidence that we can, and will, prevent violence and abuse from happening, intervene before offences escalate to a dangerous level, and catch perpetrators and bring them to justice.”