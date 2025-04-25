Ballot opens for 2026 ahead of London Marathon on Sunday

The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon has opened with this year’s event just two days away.

A world record 840,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s marathon, the 45th since it launched in 1981.

The demand means the London event, which takes place on Sunday, is officially the most popular marathon on the planet.

The ballot has opened a day earlier this year than in 2024 when applications were taken from the Saturday morning before the marathon on Sunday April 21.

This year’s ballot will be open until Friday May 2 which means the window to apply is a day longer than it was in 2024.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, said: “The London Marathon is one of the most iconic and inclusive sporting events in the UK and is unique in the fact that anyone can be part of it.

“You can stand on the same Start Line as the legends of the sport and be cheered on by the hundreds of thousands of people who line the streets. It is a day like no other when the whole of humanity comes together, and entering the 2026 TCS London Marathon Ballot can be the first step towards being part of it.”

A record-breaking total of more than 56,000 people are expected to take part in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon.

Primary school teacher Tanzeela Khalid will run Sunday’s London Marathon after gaining a place through the Team TCS Teachers scheme (Handout/PA)

Among them will be Tanzeela Khalid, 29, a Year 2 teacher at Nelson Primary School, in Ladywood, Birmingham, who gained a place through the Team TCS Teachers scheme which offers places to teachers who use running to inspire children to be active.

Ms Khalid said: “When you think about the marathon, there’s no other place where you’d be running the exact same thing as an elite person would.

“It doesn’t matter what your pace is, everyone has the same goal and everyone gets to do the same thing.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re elite, whether you’re a slow runner, whether you’re walking it, the goal is the same for everyone. Everyone gets the same achievement.”

Next year’s TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday April 26 2026.

The ballot is a completely random draw with the results scheduled to be announced by July.

To enter, visit tcslondonmarathon.com