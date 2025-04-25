Apple to move production of US iPhones from China to India over tariffs – report

Apple is planning to move the production of iPhones it sells in the US to India and away from China in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, it has been reported.

The technology giant has a strategy to diversify its supply chain but the ongoing tariff and trade war between China and the United States is said to be speeding up that process.

According to the Financial Times, Apple is hoping to use India as the source for the more than 60 million iPhones sold annually in the US by the end of 2026.

Currently, the majority of iPhone handsets are manufactured in China, but the country has been the target for the most aggressive of Mr Trump’s new tariffs, with Apple said to have already rushed to export other iPhones from Asia to the US in order to avoid the rising tariffs.

According to the report, Apple would need to increase its production capacity in India in order to be able to supply all US orders.

Mr Trump initially announced plans to impose tariffs of more than 100% on imports from China but has since offered an exemption for smartphones, although the Trump administration has since said this is only temporary.

Experts have already warned the price of electronics generally, and not just Apple products, are likely to rise because of the new import taxes introduced on China, which remains a key manufacturing hub for many firms.

The iPhone maker is set to report its latest financial results next week when the impact and response to the tariffs could be discussed.