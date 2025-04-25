‘All options remain on the table’ for Ukraine support, minister says

A Cabinet minister has said that “all options remain on the table” when it comes to support for Ukraine in the event of a peace deal – but declined to say whether troops would definitely be sent.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said that a “strong alliance of countries” is needed to “make sure that any peace deal can hold”.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that negotiations to try and end the war are at an “intense stage” and reiterated calls for Russia to “come to the table and agree to a ceasefire”.

Sir Keir is continuing efforts toward securing a ceasefire in Ukraine (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The Times newspaper reported on Friday that the UK is likely to abandon plans to send troops to Ukraine as risks are considered to be too high.

The paper said that military trainers would still be sent.

Talks have been ongoing between European nations as to what support the “coalition of the willing” could provide to Ukraine, and Sir Keir suggested in February he was “ready and willing” to put troops on the ground.

Asked about the reports, Mr Reed told Sky News that “those negotiations are still under way”.

He added: “There haven’t been any decisions taken yet, but all options remain on the table, whether that’s land, air or sea.

“We need a strong alliance of countries – a coalition of the willing as the Prime Minister calls it – to make sure that any peace deal can hold, because nobody wants to see this situation happening again in Ukraine.”

Air strikes in Kyiv are continuing (AP)

Pushed again on whether ground troops would not be sent from the UK, he added: “All options remain on the table.”

The UK has been looking to convene a coalition of allied nations who would be willing to support a peace deal in Ukraine in the event that one is reached.

On Thursday, the UK stepped up its demands on Vladimir Putin to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire after a further overnight strike on Kyiv in which people were killed.

Earlier this week, US leader Donald Trump suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was making it “difficult to settle” the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Sir Keir said that it is for Ukraine to decide on terms.

“We are at an intense stage in the negotiations,” he sad.

“In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine. It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire.”

Asked whether Mr Zelensky was to blame for the lack of a peace deal, he told the newspaper: “No. Russia is the aggressor. Never forget that Zelensky was offered safe passage out of his country in the first week of the conflict.”