Thousands expected to line streets of London as Government reveals VE Day plans

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of central London for a VE Day procession which will also be watched by Sir Keir Starmer and the royal family, according to newly released Government plans.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has announced plans for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, outlining a packed schedule that includes a Churchill speech performance, a flypast by the Red Arrows and aircraft used to support Ukraine, and a military procession of 1,300 members of the armed forces.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy encouraged the public to get involved, saying the planned celebrations for Monday May 5 were a “chance for us to come together and celebrate our veterans and ensure their legacy of peace is passed on to future generations”.

According to the plans, a procession will start in Parliament Square with the recitation of Winston Churchill’s famous VE Day speech the moment Big Ben strikes noon.

Alan Kennett, a 100-year-old Second World War veteran who served in Normandy, will then be handed the Torch for Peace from a young person, before the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery lead a procession from Parliament Square down Whitehall.

Mr Kennett, who travelled to Normandy with the Royal British Legion for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, called it a “huge honour” and said the day “brings back so many memories”.

Going past the Cenotaph, the procession will then proceed through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall to Buckingham Palace, watched by Sir Keir and veterans at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

The King and Queen will also watch the military procession and flypast, and will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent.

Young cadets from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force will be part of the procession.

The Government is encouraging members of the public to gather on the Mall and said it is hoping to see “thousands” of people line the streets.

From there, the audience will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and more than 20 current and historic military aircraft.

The show will include planes which have been involved in tensions with Russia, including P8 Poseidons, which conduct reconnaissance missions surveying Russian vessels near UK waters, and Voyager aircraft which deliver equipment to Ukrainian forces and fly Ukrainian recruits to the UK for training.

Also set to perform are Typhoon fast jets, which are a key part of Nato Air Policing, and fifth-generation F-35 Lightning fighter jets.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “As we mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, I look forward to joining our veterans, serving armed forces personnel and young people to remember the remarkable generation who defended the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Our whole nation is invited to join together to reflect on the sacrifices of all those who fought for peace and ensure their legacy is never forgotten.”

Later that day, Charles and Camilla will host a tea party reception for around 50 veterans and members of the Second World War generation at Buckingham Palace.

This will include British and Commonwealth Armed Forces veterans and women’s Royal Navy Wrens, as well as the same royal family members and Sir Keir.

The palace’s Marble Corridor will be decorated in bunting made from recycled fabrics.

Street parties, picnics and community celebrations are also being encouraged across the country.

Ms Nandy added: “Whether by watching on TV or having a street party with neighbours, everyone can take part.

“This is one of the last chances we have to say thank you to this generation of heroes and it is right that we do just that.”