Robert Jenrick engaged in ‘blatant manoeuvring’ against Tory leader, says Powell

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is engaging in “blatant manoeuvring” against the Tory leader, MPs have heard.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said Mr Jenrick is in “open leadership campaign mode” and if Kemi Badenoch “was a strong leader” she would have “sacked him by now”.

Ms Powell referred to a letter pictured on social media where Mr Jenrick offers to campaign alongside Conservative local election candidates.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said Mr Jenrick is in ‘open leadership campaign mode’ (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

Part of the letter reads: “We in Westminster have a lot of work to do to restore the position of the party, to suppress Reform and take the fight to Labour.”

Earlier this week in an audio recording obtained by Sky News, Mr Jenrick could be heard saying he wanted the “fight” against Labour to be “united” and vowing to create a “coalition” to achieve that.

A source close to Mr Jenrick later said he had been talking “about voters and not parties”.

During Business Questions in the Commons, Tory shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman chose to focus his remarks on the Government’s “U-turn on the ban on sourcing photovoltaic cells built with slave labour in China”, also criticising Labour’s wider energy policy.

Ms Powell said Mr Norman “didn’t want to use this opportunity to make his party’s pitch in the forthcoming local elections but maybe that’s because they’re not quite sure what their pitch is”.

She told MPs: “I’m still not quite sure what the Conservative Party’s strategy is at these elections, and perhaps the shadow leader would want to enlighten us as to that.

“Is it what’s being proposed by the shadow justice secretary in the form of an alliance with Reform? Because if that isn’t their strategy, why hasn’t he been sacked?

“The Leader of the Opposition used her flagship pre-election Today programme interview this week to tell us of her one big achievement – Tory party unity.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I nearly spat out my tea because the benches opposite can barely muster a cheer for her at PMQs and the shadow justice secretary, he’s in open leadership campaign mode.

“Because, in fact, this week, I’ve seen a letter that the shadow justice secretary has sent to all Conservative candidates standing in the local elections with his clear leadership pitch and offering ‘lunch with Robert’.

“By the way, this all was on House of Commons headed paper which to me looks highly questionable.

“It’s blatant manoeuvring and a strong leader would have sacked him by now, but isn’t it the truth?

“At the elections next week, a vote for the Conservatives is a vote for Reform. A vote for Reform is a vote for the Conservatives.”

A source close to Mr Jenrick said: “Powell’s comments are a mixture of straightforward lies and conspiracy theory.

“Labour’s record in office has been so abysmal that she’s been forced into desperate attempts to deflect. It was only recently that Lucy confessed that Labour’s handling of the economy was ‘disappointing’.

“A vote for Labour next week is a vote to end up like bankrupt Birmingham council with rats the size of cats – and higher taxes to bail out Labour’s mismanagement.”

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Later in the session Liberal Democrat shadow commons leader Marie Goldman raised the case of her party colleague Wera Hobhouse who was denied entry to Kong Kong.

Last week the MP for Bath was held and questioned at Hong Kong airport when she flew there to see her son and newborn grandson, before being sent back to the UK.

Ms Goldman said: “(Ms Hobhouse) tells me that having come all that way only to be bundled off on the next flight home with no explanation, was a big shock, and she was close to tears.

“Her son was waiting for her, for her and her husband just a short distance away in the arrivals lounge, but she never saw him.

“This is extremely worrying and has far reaching and very concerning implications. To be clear, (Ms Hobhouse) had not been made aware that she would not be welcome in Hong Kong, and this was a purely private visit.

“The Liberal Democrats are concerned that this could have a chilling effect on all parliamentarians who speak up for freedom and democracy.”

Ms Powell said it is “a matter of deep and great concern” to MPs.

She said: “She is absolutely right to say that it is unacceptable for a Member of Parliament to be denied entry to another country simply for being a Member of Parliament, albeit on a private visit in this case.

“The Government has relayed our deep concerns with this incident to the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities, and we will continue to press these issues with them over the coming months.

“And she is absolutely right to say that our democracy, our ability as Members of Parliament, to speak freely in this place and not have that jeopardised when we are travelling abroad is absolutely fundamental to what this House of Commons is all about.”