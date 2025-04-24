Regulators have failed to deliver trusted and resilient water sector – watchdog

Regulators have failed to deliver a trusted and resilient water sector, the public spending watchdog said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) found consumer trust at an all-time low, while confidence in water companies to act in the interest of the environment and provide a reliable service has also fallen.

It comes after the watchdog examined the effectiveness of sector regulators – Ofwat, the Environment Agency, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate – as well as the Environment Department (Defra), which sets policies for the sector in England.

In its report, published on Friday, the NAO said the Government and regulators have failed to drive sufficient investment into the sector, meaning it now faces significant environmental, supply and infrastructure challenges and must attract an unprecedented amount of capital.

Regulators were also found to have not managed the rising tide of risk associated with the sector, which has contributed to rising bills.

And while the UK has one of the highest standards of drinking water in the world, the NAO findings show performance has not improved for almost a decade across other key measures, including mains bursts, supply interruptions and pollution incidents.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “Given the unprecedented situation facing the sector, Defra and the regulators need to act urgently to address industry performance and resilience to ensure the sector can meet Government targets and achieve value for money over the long term for bill payers.”

In its report, the watchdog noted a lack of central co-ordination when it comes to the actions the sector must take to tackle these issues in the coming years.

The challenge to turn around the sector and the need for investment also coincides with a period of weakening financial performance, declining public trust and falling investor confidence, it said.

It comes after Ofwat said it was concerned about the financial resilience of 10 of the 16 major water companies, but at the same time it anticipates a 70% increase in infrastructure spending.

This totals £47 billion in the next five years, and is part of the £290 billion required to meet Government targets over the next 25 years.

Water companies also have 30 major supply projects in development, including nine reservoirs, which will cost an additional £52 billion to build.

However, the NAO noted that there is no coherent national plan in place, and Defra must understand the deliverability and costs of improvement actions, alongside the impact they will have on customers’ bills.

It added that the department needs to address the gaps in regulatory responsibilities while Ofwat and the other regulators need to work together to improve investor confidence and build consumer trust.

Water companies also face the challenge of fulfilling 18,000 actions to reach the Environment Agency’s expectations on environmental performance by the end of the decade, which accounts for £27 billion of the £47 billion spend.

But out of the 8,780 actions completed by the water companies in the last five years, the Environment Agency has conducted site inspections on 1%, the NAO report said.

The public spending watchdog also argued that the regulators do not have a good understanding of the condition of infrastructure assets, since they do not have a set of metrics to assess their condition.

Elsewhere, companies have overspent for the last four years on some of the works they have done to improve resilience, largely due to rising labour and energy costs, the watchdog said, but warned that some of these costs will be added to consumer bills.

And at the current rate of this work, Ofwat has said it would take 700 years to replace the entire existing water network, although plans aim to increase this rate in the coming years.

On storm overflows, where companies release untreated sewage into rivers and seas causing widespread environmental harm, the report said the Environment Agency and Ofwat are taking enforcement action over the sector’s management of sewage, but highlighted how there is no regulator responsible for proactively inspecting wastewater assets to prevent further environmental harm.

An Ofwat spokesperson said: “We agree with the NAO’s recommendations for Ofwat and we continue to progress our work in these areas, and to contribute to the Independent Water Commission (IWC) wider review of the regulatory framework.

“We also look forward to the IWC’s recommendations and to working with Government and other regulators to better deliver for customers and the environment.

“Ofwat has already approved an unprecedented £104 billion expenditure package for the next five years through our price control.

“This will improve our water supply resilience with 30 new major projects including nine reservoirs, and cut sewage pollution by 45% by 2030 by investing £6 million a day in prevention measures.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with the National Audit Office in producing this report and welcome its substantial contribution to the debate on the future of water regulation.

“We recognise the significant challenges facing the water industry.

“That is why we will be working with Defra and other water regulators to implement the report’s recommendations and update our frameworks to reflect its findings.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “The Government has taken urgent action to fix the water industry – but change will not happen overnight.

“We have put water companies under tough special measures through our landmark Water Act, with new powers to ban the payment of bonuses to polluting water bosses and bring tougher criminal charges against them if they break the law.”