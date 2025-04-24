Record number of people exercising and playing sport, report suggests

The number of adults in England who exercise regularly or take part in sport has reached a new record, according to a report.

However, experts warned that “barriers to getting active are still too high”, particularly for women, black people, Asian people, and those in deprived areas.

Ministers vowed to “do more” to tackle inactivity and give local communities the facilities and support to ensure “everyone can lead a healthy and active life”.

The NHS recommends that adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week – such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming – or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as running or interval training.

The latest Active Lives Adult Survey by Sport England, which included responses from 171,926 people, found more than six in 10 (63.7%) are meeting the 150 minutes-a-week target.

This is the equivalent of 30 million people, Sport England said, an increase of 2.4 million since the survey was first taken in 2016.

The number of inactive adults also fell by 477,000, with growth in activity levels among older and disabled people.

However, Sport England warned its data “shows there are significant inequalities”.

While activity among men and women has increased since the last survey, men are still more likely to be active than women.

People from more deprived areas are also less likely to be active, as well as black and Asian people.

Sport England chairman Chris Boardman said an active population is “vital” for relieving pressure on the NHS and helping to drive economic growth.

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: “At a time of real social and economic challenges, record numbers of people now playing sport and taking part in physical activity is a major milestone.

“However, we know there is still much to do.

“Black and Asian people are still less likely to be active than white people, while women are less likely to be active than men.

“It also remains grossly unfair that where a person lives, and the size of their bank balance, can have such a negative impact on whether a person is physically active or not.

“That’s why we’ll continue unashamedly to target our investment at the groups and places that need it most.”

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock said: “We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active.

“Today’s data shows that we need to do more.

“This Government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life.”