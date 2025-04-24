Professional footballer jailed for causing death of cyclist in crash

A professional footballer who caused the death of a cyclist he hit as he pulled out from a junction has been jailed for 14 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Adrian Daniel, 33, died 10 days after he was hit by Mansfield Town player Lucas Akins, who was driving his seven-year-old daughter to a piano lesson in a Mercedes G-Wagon, in Huddersfield, in March 2022.

Mr Daniel was riding down Huddersfield Road, in the West Yorkshire town, on his way home from work when Grenada international Akins, 36, pulled out into his path from Crosland Factory Lane.

Prosecutors said the League One player failed to stop at the give-way sign, which the defendant disputed, telling police officers he did not see Mr Daniel approach.

On Thursday, Judge Alex Menary said he had considered suspending the prison term but had decided only an immediate sentence of 14 months was appropriate.

Akins, of Holmfirth, admitted causing death by careless driving at a previous hearing.