Princess Royal to remember fallen soldiers during Gallipoli visit

The Princess Royal is set to remember the fallen from the UK and Ireland as well as Australia, New Zealand, France and Turkey during a visit to Gallipoli.

More than 100,000 troops died in an ill-fated campaign during the First World War by the UK and allies to capture the Dardanelles Strait in what is now north-west Turkey.

The assault in 1915 was intended to wound the then Ottoman Empire and cut off a key connecting water route between the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, a move which would have also aided Russia.

The Princess Royal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Anne is set to deliver a message from the King who attended Gallipoli services for the 90th and 100th anniversaries.

She will attend memorial services on Thursday and also visit the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, who was decorated with a Victoria Cross for his service during the Gallipoli campaign.

She is expected to pay tribute to the fallen of all nationalities, as well as the wounded, and their families, some of whom are to attend the services.

Charles and Harry were given a tour of war graves 10 years ago (Niall Carson/PA)

She is also expected to emphasise the importance of preserving their memories and handing the torch of remembrance to the next generations.

On Friday, Anne is expected to attend a dawn service to mark the 110th anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps on the beaches of Gallipoli.

March 25 is known as Anzac Day and is marked across the two southern hemisphere countries. Many from Australia and New Zealand have also travelled to Turkey for the anniversary.