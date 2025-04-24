Police ‘considering other possibilities’ in murder probe over death of woman, 22

Police who launched a murder investigation after an incident first reported as a serious crash say they are “considering other possibilities” in the circumstances of a 22-year-old woman’s death.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted at around 4.45am on Wednesday regarding an initial report of an incident involving a pedestrian on the A379, Embankment Road at New Bridge in Kingsbridge.

The 22-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured and despite the efforts of paramedics she was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

Her next of kin have been informed, police said.

A man in his 50s has been interviewed under caution as a voluntary attender on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation, the force said on Thursday.

A man in his 30s from the Kingsbridge area who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, Devon and Cornwall Police added.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time for them.

“We have a number of lines of inquiry as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, with one avenue being that she may have been hit by a vehicle, but we are also considering other possibilities.

“The closure of the A379 remained in place until late into the evening on Wednesday. We would like to thank the public for their patience during the road closure, which we appreciate caused significant disruption in the area.

“Unfortunately, a further road closure was necessary this afternoon, Thursday April 24, as inquiries are continuing. It has since been reopened.

“We are continuing to call for anyone with any information or any dashcam footage to come forward as we investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist inquiries has been asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250099726.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.