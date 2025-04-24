Omagh families will be ‘satisfied’ by Irish Government steps

Families impacted by the Omagh bombing will be “satisfied” by steps taken by the Irish Government to co-operate with the inquiry into the atrocity, Ireland’s justice minister has said.

Last week, the Irish government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the inquiry investigating the blast.

The Omagh bomb, which killed 29 people including a woman who was pregnant with twins, is the worst single atrocity in the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The inquiry is examining whether the Real IRA bomb attack in 1998 could have been prevented.

The MoU is to allow the inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull and members of his team to access material held by the Irish State.

The inquiry said it is discussing further co-operation from the Irish Government around taking evidence from witnesses from the Republic of Ireland.

Minister Jim O’Callaghan said legislation will be introduced for the purpose of “ensuring that witnesses are available” to assist the inquiry.

Mr O’Callaghan was speaking at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday.

Victims of the Omagh bombing on August 15 1998, (left to right, top row) James Barker, Esther Gibson, Sean McGrath, Gareth Conway, Elizabeth Rush, Veda Short, Alan Radford, Ann McCombe, and Olive Hawkes, (middle row, left to right) Lorraine Wilson, Geraldine Breslin, Oran Doherty, Aiden Gallagher, Fred and Bryan White, Rocio Abad Ramos, Debra-Anne Cartwright, and Brenda Logue, and (bottom left to right) Shaun McLaughlin, Jolene Marlow, Avril Monaghan, Maura Monaghan, Brian McCrory, Samantha McFarland, Mary Grimes, Julia Hughes, and Philomena Skelton. Issue date (Family/PA)

He told reporters the main topic on his agenda was legacy and that the Irish Government is “fully committed” to co-operating with the inquiry.

“I was very pleased to be able to emphasise at the meeting the agreement that has been reached between the Irish government and the chairperson of the Omagh inquiry, which I think is a substantial agreement, a memorandum of understanding that I believe is going to provide an avenue to which documentary evidence will be provided by the Irish government to the inquiry.

“It’s also the case that I indicated at the meeting that legislation will be introduced for the purpose of ensuring that witnesses are available in order to facilitate that inquiry, so that the truth can be established.”

He added: “We produced and agreed the Memorandum of Understanding.

“It satisfied Lord Turnbull, and I believe it will be satisfactory in order for the families to get the truth that they so much deserve.

“It’s also the case, however, that we have taken very many steps in Ireland to facilitate inquests and inquiries in Northern Ireland.

“Back in 2019, the Oireachtas has enacted the Criminal Justice International Cooperation Act that facilitated evidence being given in respect of the Kingsmill inquiry.

“So I’d say to the families of the Omagh victims to have faith in what we have said we will do.

“The Irish Government is fully committed to putting all relevant documentation before the inquiry, and we will cooperate with Lord Turnbull in his work.”