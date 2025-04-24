Number of school suspensions and exclusions in England has risen in a year

The number of suspensions from schools in England has risen in a year, Government figures show.

Data from the Department for Education (DfE) shows there were 295,559 suspensions in the spring term of 2023/24, compared to 263,904 during the spring term of 2022/23 – a rise of 12%.

There were 3,107 permanent exclusions in spring 2024, compared to 3,039 in spring 2023 – a rise of 2%, the figures show.

The rise comes amid warnings of challenging behaviour in classrooms following the pandemic.

The number of suspensions in spring 2024 has nearly doubled since spring 2019 – an increase of 93% – when there were 153,465 suspensions recorded.

The most common reason for suspensions (when a pupil is excluded from a school for a set period of time) and permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, the DfE said.

But the number of suspensions and permanent exclusions fell from autumn 2023 to spring 2024, according to the latest Government figures.

In autumn 2023, there were 346,279 suspensions and 4,168 permanent exclusions, which are both higher than in the spring term of 2024.

Permanent exclusions are “generally higher” in the autumn term each year compared to the following spring term, the DfE said.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “These figures show that the rate of suspensions and exclusions is still worryingly high.

“Young people only have one chance at a good education, and leaders and teachers are all too aware that missing out on time in the classroom is damaging to their attainment and future prospects.

“School leaders only take these serious measures when they have exhausted all other options, and therefore we need to focus on early intervention strategies that provide help to pupils who are struggling.”

He added: “We know that the Government wants to improve attendance and behaviour, but this can only happen if they provide a level of investment that gives schools and other local services the tools they need to provide support to children and young people at an early stage.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Suspensions and exclusions are a last resort in response to pupil behaviour that is too disruptive, as schools have a duty to make sure that they provide a safe environment in which all pupils can learn.

“The poor behaviour that leads to suspension and exclusion often has causes outside the classroom, with big challenges facing children and families, including poverty, the cost-of-living crisis, accessing wider services for Send support, and some lingering impact of the pandemic.”

He added: “Schools can’t do it on their own. To avoid suspension and exclusion, they need funded, specialist help to meet every child’s needs.”

Steve Haines, director of public affairs at Impetus charity, said: “Over 295,000 suspensions and 3,000 permanent exclusions in spring of last year is a stark warning: our schools are not set up to support the needs of all students.

“Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in particular are four times more likely to be suspended and five times more likely to be excluded than their better-off peers – with knock-on effects that can impact the rest of their lives.

“Children cannot learn if they are not in school and engaged, so it’s no surprise that young people who are suspended even once are unlikely to pass their GCSE English and maths, and they’re twice as likely to be neither earning nor learning at 24.”