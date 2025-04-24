Murderer who killed 79-year-old widow in her home found dead in prison

A depraved murderer jailed for a minimum of 33 years after strangling a much-loved foster mother in her home has died behind bars, the Prison Service has said.

Gareth Dack was branded “perverted and disgusting” by Mrs Justice Whipple when he was handed a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Hartlepool grandmother Norma Bell, who was 79.

The 41-year-old was found dead at HMP Frankland, near Durham, on Monday.

Norma Bell, 79, was a much-loved foster mother (Cleveland Police/PA)

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Gareth Dack died on April 21 2025 at HMP Frankland.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Dack attacked Mrs Bell, a widowed mother of nine, cut up her clothing, then called sex chat lines as she lay dead or dying.

He then tried to set fire to her house in a bid to destroy the evidence.

The father of four was jailed for life following a three-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Sentencing, the trial judge said: “You killed Norma Bell in cold blood in her own home when she was defenceless.

“She had done nothing to deserve your violence, then you set fire to her home in a failed attempt to cover your tracks.”

Dack was a drug user, heavily in debt and had pressured her to lend him £10 the week before.

Mrs Bell and her late husband John had three sons and were parents to six long-term foster children they considered their own.

A family statement after the trial said she had a “heart as big as a lion”, adding: “Her murder has left an enormous gap in our lives and forgiveness will never be given.”