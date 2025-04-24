M&S says contactless payments still down after cyber attack

Marks & Spencer has said it is still battling a cyber incident that hit contactless payments and click and collect orders.

Shares in the company dipped further on Thursday morning after revealing overnight that its operations were continuing to face disruption.

Customers have reported issues making some payments and delays to orders since last weekend.

On Tuesday, the high street retail giant apologised to shoppers as it confirmed it had to make “minor, temporary changes” to its store operations to protect customers and the business.

M&S said in a fresh update that these changes are still in place as it continues to manage the “cyber incident”.

The retailer said it is “not currently processing contactless payments” due to the cyber attack.

It added that it has also paused the collection of click and collect orders in stores and highlighted there “may be some delay” to online delivery orders.

But it added that stores are still open and customers can continue to shop through its website and app.

In a statement, the company said: “We have made the proactive decision to move some of our processes offline to protect our colleagues, partners, suppliers and our business.

“We are incredibly grateful for the understanding and support that our customers, colleagues, partners and suppliers have shown.

“We are working hard to restore our services and minimise disruption and are being supported by industry-leading experts.”

Shares in M&S were 1.3% lower on Thursday.